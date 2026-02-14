Adam Silver Issues 11th Hour Warning Amid 'Unfortunate' WNBA CBA Stalemate

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made it clear that time is running out for the WNBA and the players' association to come to an agreement with enough runway left to preserve the entire 2026 season.

Silver held his press conference at NBA All-Star weekend and set the context on why reaching a deal is so important, while emphasizing how the calendar is beginning to intervene.

"Let me begin by saying that I think it's unfortunate where we find ourselves right now, both from the teams' standpoint and the players. I mean we're coming off tremendous momentum in the WNBA, it's not lost on anyone," Silver stated, before adding that all arrows are pointing up for the league in the last few years.

He then went on to explain how given all that needs to be accomplished between now and the scheduled start of the season in May (expansion draft, free agency, WNBA Draft, training camp), that time is of the essence.

"What I'd love to accomplish is sort of putting pressure on everybody. I've been through so many cycles of collective bargaining and often things tend to get done in the 11th hour. We're getting awfully close to the 11th hour now when it comes to bargaining," he added.

"I'm not ready to set a drop dead date. ... What I'd love to accomplish is putting pressure on everybody."



Silver stated that he is encouraged there has been more back-and-forth of late before once again laying down the gauntlet.

"We need to now move towards a next level sense of urgency and not lose momentum in terms of the amazing amount of progress we've seen in women's basketball."

On the same day Silver issued the warning about urgency, the WNBA Players' Association shared a different sort of message—one with a Valentine's Day theme.

The WNBAPA Instagram account posted a mock card that read:

"Rose are red. Violets are blue. We'd love a proposal. That values players too."

This after there had been what had at least seemed like some progress following the league's latest proposal, with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart having said she was "excited" about the state of negotiations since a recent in-person meeting between the parties.

Let's hope the snarky sentiment was exclusive to the Valentine's Day connection and that everyone involves heeds the words of the NBA Commissioner in getting this situation resolved quickly—and in time to save the season.

