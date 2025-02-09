Women's Fastbreak On SI

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull Tout Unrivaled Visit from Fever Coaches

Indiana Fever standouts Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull are putting with in with their new coaches at Unrivaled.

Aug 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) high-fives Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images
When Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull spoke with Women's Fastbreak on SI on January 28, she alluded to her WNBA coaching staff making the trip to Miami so they can get work in with the Fever players who are taking part in Unrivaled.

"I'm really excited for this season and about the people that they've brought in to lead our team," Hull said. "The [coaching staff] is gonna make their trips down to Miami in a couple of weeks, so we'll work out with them."

"Stephanie [White] is really passionate about the game and gonna hold all of us to a really high standard, which is what I think we all are eager to have and will translate to more wins and hopefully a further playoff push," she added.

While Hull didn't specify when the Fever staff would be coming to Miami, we now know that it's on Super Bowl weekend after Aliyah Boston posted a video of Hull and Fever player development coach Keith Porter putting work in on her Instagram story.

"Morning work with the best 🤌🏾," Boston wrote in a February 9 boomerang post.

X user @aclassyteaparty posted a screenshot of the video and added the caption, "aliyah & lexie getting shots up with chief keith iktr".

Hull also posted the video on her story and added, "🤑🤑".

A photo of Stephanie White posting alongside Hull one of Hull's recent Unrivaled games also went viral on X.

Vibes seem to be high among the Fever players with this new coaching regime coming to town.

