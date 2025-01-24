Aliyah Boston Asserts There's 'No Ceiling' to Fever Growth With Caitlin Clark
While their chances of winning the 2025 WNBA Championship would likely increase if they were to sign a premier free agent this offseason, the Indiana Fever appear poised for a lot of success in the years to come.
This is largely owed to them nailing their two consecutive No. 1 picks in the WNBA Draft, both in 2023 and 2024. Although it wasn't difficult for them to get these picks correct because Aliyah Boston (the 2023 No. 1 pick) and Caitlin Clark (the 2024 No. 1 pick) were the two obvious choices each season after the generational talent they showed during their respective college careers.
Clark and Boston were both All-Stars in 2024. However, given that they're both just 23 years old, there's still a ton of time for them to grow their games both individually and collectively.
And Boston spoke about what this means for the Fever's future during her January 23 appearance on In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams.
"I'm super excited. I feel like there's no ceiling when it comes to us and the Fever franchise," Boston said of her and Clark. "Being able to look at what the addition of Caitlin was for us this year, I think you just saw how it continued to elevate us. So when you think about us as a duo, I mean I feel like we really figured it out and got our foot on the same path in the second half of the season.
"Now that we have, and we understand each other's play, where we like to be, what we like... when you look at Caitlin, when she has the ball in her hands, she sees the floor so well and she... makes great decisions when the ball is in her hands, and so I feel like there's no ceiling for that," she continued.
The sky certainly feels like the limit for the Fever right now.