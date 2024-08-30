Women's Fastbreak On SI

Aliyah Boston Is Trying to Keep Caitlin Clark From Suspension

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever All-Star teammate Aliyah Boston is doing her best to keep the star rookie from picking up more technical fouls.

Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) react after a basket against the Connecticut Sun in the first quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Caitlin Clark has been visibly unhappy with WNBA officials of late. But she needs to be careful, because the star Indiana Fever rookie has already picked up five technical fouls this season.

Players receive an automatic one-game suspension once they accumulate seven technicals and Clark has certainly flirted with picking up more.

This is something Caitlin's All-Star teammate Aliyah Boston appears to be aware of, as there have been several moments where the camera has caught Boston getting between Clark and the referees. One instance even saw Aliyah walk around the court with Caitlin in order to calm her down in the midst of the Fever's win against the Connecticut Sun.

X user slowlyslide compiled various images of similar examples this season, with the caption "Head of the Caitlin De-Escalation Committee". That was picked up by Overtime's Women's Basketball Instagram page and it got the attention of the Fever duo.

OvertimeWBB used the post above writing "Someone's gotta do it" and tagged Clark and Boston. Clark herself responded in the comments saying, "I’m cryinggg, ab is my girl". Boston then replied, "you know I got your back sista", which is obviously the case from the footage in question.

CC and AB have developed quite the chemistry on the court, but that synergy has translated off the floor as well. The pair have combined to excel during game action and via Aliyah's TikToks. And Caitlin clearly counts herself fortunate to have Boston as a teammate.

Their connection is apparent in the pick and roll, and whenever Clark's temper flares.

