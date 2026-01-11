Aliyah Boston rolls eyes at Kelsey Plum’s screen comment after Unrivaled win

One of the most interesting aspects of Unrivaled is that it provides fans a chance to see players who have spent their entire WNBA careers competing against each other team up and compete alongside one another instead.

This means that new friendships are formed, bonds are built, and certainly some recruiting conversations occur whenever there are free agents who are playing at Unrivaled in Miami (although these conversations are different now, because of the ongoing WNBA CBA negotiations).

There's no question that the women playing in Unrivaled are not only some of the most talented women's basketball players in the world, but they're among the most competitive athletes on the planet. This is why it's common to see frustration boil over in the 3x3 league.

Sometimes, this frustration pertains to what's happening in the game. And other times it's pent-up frustration from the WNBA season. And the latter appeared to be the case between Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston, who are now both on Unrivaled's Phantom BC team.

Aliyah Boston’s reaction to Kelsey Plum’s screen shade turns heads

There was a lot of discussion about Boston's screens during the Fever's 2025 WNBA season, with some fans asserting that she commonly sets illegal screens and usually gets away with it.

Boston and Plum's Phantom BC squad produced a dominant 94-60 win over Lunar Owls BC on January 110, and Plum scored 38 points (which tied the Unrivaled league record for points in a game) and also added 12 assists and 8 rebounds.

But there has been more chatter about a moment between Plum and Boston in the wake of Saturday's win. When speaking on the TNT Sports postgame show, Plum was asked how cool it is to get to play with Aliyah Boston in Unrivaled.

"I mean, I've been complaining all year about moving screens, and here we are," Plum responded.

The cameras caught Boston rolling her eyes and making a suspicious face when Plum said this. The Fever center then approached the microphone and said, "I don't set moving screens, let's start there."

While there didn't appear to be any actual vitriol from Boston for this comment by Plum, it was clear that she didn't appreciate it, either.

Perhaps Boston will repay Plum for this cheeky comment with a strong screen the next time they compete in the WNBA season later this year.

