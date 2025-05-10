Aliyah Boston's Animated Postgame Exchange With Dream Player Turns Heads
The Indiana Fever improved to 3-0 in the 2025 WNBA preseason with their 81-76 win over the Atlanta Dream on May 10. Therefore, the Fever have only experienced winning this preseason, as they gear up for their 2025 regular season debut against the Chicago Sky on May 17.
While the Fever added a lot of new weapons to their offense this past offseason, this doesn't take away from the fact that third-year star center Aliyah Boston is a crucial aspect of their team's success. Her presence in the paint on both ends of the floor, especially as an enforcer, is going to be crucial for the Fever this year.
Boston finished Saturday's preseason game with 9 points and 5 rebounds in 20 minutes played. However, a postgame interaction she had with a Dream player is what's catching attention.
Boston was speaking with players on Atlanta in the moments after the game ended before Dream player Naz Hillmon came up to her, pushed her shoulder, pointed her finger in Boston's chest, and began talking in a (seemingly) serious tone. Boston initially looked taken aback before the two began speaking back and forth.
X user @drafts95452567 posted a clip of the exchange with the caption, "what is she saying to AB?????"
Many fans are unsure whether Hillmon was joking or whether this was a genuinely heated interaction with Boston. What's for sure is that both players were animated, and if it was indeed serious, it would be fascinating to know what Hillmon was so upset about.