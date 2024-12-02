Aliyah Boston Sends Clear Message About Sun Upgrading Fever Game to TD Garden
On August 20, 2024, the Connecticut Sun played the first-ever WNBA game at Boston's TD Garden (where the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics play).
At the time, the sold-out game (which the Sun ultimately won by a score of 69-61) constituted the largest amount of tickets sold to a Connecticut Sun game in the franchise's history.
Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington was not happy about this historic game not getting broadcast on live TV but surely was stoked about the enthusiastic support her Sun team received from the fans in attendance.
And the event was such a success that the Sun decided to return to TD Garden for a game in 2025, which their official schedule release on Monday alluded to.
"After a historic sell-out a season ago, the Connecticut Sun will return to TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins, to host the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, July 15," the press release wrote.
A November 27 X post from the Sun was hinting at this, as Carrington was photographed holding up a sign that wrote, "The Sun is Back at TD Garden".
However, the WNBA world hadn't known that Connecticut would be facing the Fever, who they defeated in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
This matchup also adds extra intrigue after the Fever hired Stephanie White — who coached the Sun for the past two seasons — to be their franchise's new head coach.
Fever standout Aliyah Boston made her excitement about this announcement extremely clear, writing on X, "I can’t wait to play in the Garden🔥🔥 I know Boston is going to show out again".
Given the massive popularity that Indiana boasts (which is largely owed to superstar Caitlin Clark), we would imagine that Connecticut's 2025 return to TD Garden will be televised.