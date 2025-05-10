Aliyah Boston Sets Record Straight on Viral Postgame Exchange With Dream Player
The Indiana Fever finished their 2025 WNBA postseason with a 3-0 record after their 81-76 win over the Atlanta Dream on May 10.
While the game was exciting enough for Fever fans, perhaps the most compelling moment from the day came postgame, when Fever star Aliyah Boston was speaking with Dream players moments after the game ended when Atlanta guard Naz Hillmon approached her, pushed her shoulder with her left hand, pointed her finger in Boston's chest, and began speaking at her.
Boston seemed confused at first, but soon began talking back to Hillmon.
X user @drafts95452567 posted a clip of this exchange with the caption, "what is she saying to AB?????" The post has gone viral, amassing over 175,000 views in less than two hours.
Many fans were speculating on whether this exchange was rooted in vitriol or whether these two were joking. But it didn't take long to get an answer from Boston herself after the game ended.
"@nazhillmon please let’s tell the people ain’t no beef 😂😂 lmaoo cause they taking this and running 😂😂," Boston wrote on X.
This prompted a quick response from Hillmon, who wrote, "Omg they dragging it!! All jokes babes wish yall saw our handshake after 🙄 see you soon AB🤗".
Clearly there was no maliciousness within this exchange, as both players hold each other in high regard.
The next time Boston and Hillmon face off will come on May 20 and then again on May 22, as the Dream are two of the Fever's first three games of the WNBA regular season.