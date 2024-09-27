Women's Fastbreak On SI

Aliyah Boston Was Direct About the Indiana Fever's Roster Needs

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston got honest about how her team's roster must improve for next season.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts to a foul as Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) talks to her while walking up the court Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109.
Nobody can deny that the Indiana Fever produced a successful 2024 WNBA season, especially considering their lengthy struggles before this year.

An integral part of this season's success has been forward Aliyah Boston. After struggling out of the gates earlier this year, the 22-year-old No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft averaged 14 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season.

While her points per game total is a slight dip from the 14.5 she produced during her rookie season, Boston's improvements on defense showed that she made major strides across the two campaigns, and will be an invaluable part of the Fever's future.

Despite this success, the Fever expect to be even better in 2025. This is proven by rookie icon Caitlin Clark asserting that their team goal next year is to be a top-four seed come playoff time.

And during Boston's end-of-season exit interview on Friday, she made clear what Indiana's front office must do this offseason to make that goal a reality.

"I think for us, it's going to be making sure that we have depth at every position," Boston said when asked about how Indiana's offense can improve for next season. "I think making sure that we have extra bodies, just because you never know how games go... like in the first game, we had to reverse a call. Making sure stuff like that doesn't happen... making sure we have depth.

"And just making sure that no matter what, we have sharpshooters on the outside. Because at the end of the day, they're gonna play Caitlin, they're gonna play Kelsey a certain way, making sure that we have spray-outs, automatic makes on the outside as well," Boston concluded.

Now it's up to Fever GM Lin Dunn to make those necessary changes before the 2025 campaign kicks off.

Grant Young
