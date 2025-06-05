Allen Iverson Makes His Opinion of Angel Reese Extremely Clear
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports, let alone women's basketball. While there's no doubt that she has a huge fan base and is beloved by many, the 23-year-old's long-standing rivalry with Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has vilified her in the eyes of many.
That said, Reese being such a big star is undeniably a good thing for the sport. It's also a good thing for Reebok, which signed her to a brand deal back in 2024. This has already resulted in several apparel collections and a signature shoe on the way.
In 2023, Reebok appointed Shaquille O'Neal as president and Allen Iverson as vice president of its basketball division, which was a key part of the company's attempt to revitalize their basketball products and get fans back interested in what they had to offer.
Signing Reese was one of Shaq's first orders of business, which has already worked wonders in attracting new buyers to Reebok. Through this, it seems that Reese has also cultivated a relationship with Allen Iverson, as Iverson shared strong words about her through a June 4 article from People.
"I love everything about her," Iverson is quoted as saying about Reese. "I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop wise and on a personal level too."
It's cool to hear Reese getting love from these basketball legends. And Iverson's positive opinion of her is likely only going to improve as she keeps bringing consumers to Reebok.