Alyssa Thomas Must Eat Her Words After Caitlin Clark Prediction Resurfaces
On Monday, the WNBA's X account posted a graphic showcasing the league's current assists leaderboard through 11 weeks of the regular season.
At the top of the list is Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, who has 306 total assists on the season (making an average of 8.5 per game). After Clark is Connecticut Sun star forward Alyssa Thomas, who has 270 total assists (averaging 7.7 per game). Nobody aside from these two superstars has reached the 230-assist mark this season.
Clark holding a decisive lead over Thomas in assists has caused fans to repost an X interaction between Thomas and Sun guard DiJonai Carrington from earlier this year that has not aged well for Thomas.
On April 7, Carrington wrote on X, "Caitlin might lead the league in assists this year."
"Don't play with me Nai," Thomas responded on that same day, along with a laughing-crying emoji.
Also of note is that WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes — who has made constant headlines for her apparent aversion to acknowledging Clark's success this season — responded to Thomas' reply with three laughing-crying emojis of her own.
Now over five months later, Carrington's prediction has come to fruition.
Thomas set a WNBA record for most-ever assists in a single season last year, with 316. There's no doubt that Clark will shatter that record if she remains healthy. In fact, she could surpass Thomas' record during the Fever's next game, which is on Wednesday against the Las Vegas Aces.
While Thomas and Swoopes were scoffing at Carrington's prediction back then, it's Clark who will be getting the last laugh.