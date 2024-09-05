Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Addresses Distressing Interactions With Caitlin Clark Fans

Sky rookie Angel Reese spoke out about some of the harassment she has allegedly been subject to by Caitlin Clark's fanbase.

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The first episode of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" was released on Thursday.

The 22-year-old former LSU Tiger promised to "spill the tea" with this new podcast, which will be releasing new episodes on Thursdays and is a part of Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast Network”.

And Reese wasted no time spilling the tea about the toll that her rivalry with fellow WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has taken on her; specifically, the vitriol she has allegedly faced from Clark's fanbase.

"Caitlin is an amazing player and I've always thought she was an amazing player," Reese said in the podcast. "We've been playing each other since high school. So I think it's really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, and now the Indiana fans that... ride for her. And I respect that, respectfully.

"But sometimes it's very disrespectful," Reese continued. "I think there's a lot of racism when it comes to it. And I don't believe [Caitlin] stands on any of that. But when it comes to death threats... like, I'm talking about people have come down to my address, follow me home... it has come down to that."

Reese went on, saying, "Multiple occasions, people have made AI pictures of me, like naked. Literally. They have sent it to my family members. My family members are like... uncles are sending it to me like 'Are you naked on Instagram?' It sucks to see that, and it's really hard that I have to go through that. And now seeing other players even having to go through that."

Altough Reese concluded by saying the relationship between her and Clark is not negative.

"At the end of the day, it's a game that we do both love. But there is no hate," she said.

While there's no way of verifying Reese's claims, there is certainly no place for that type of behavior within any community, let alone in women's basketball.

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

