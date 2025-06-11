Angel Reese Addresses How She Can Do Better Amid Chicago Sky Struggles
The Chicago Sky have gotten off to a brutal start to the 2025 WNBA regular season, as they brought a 2-5 record to their June 10 away game against the undefeated New York Liberty.
There was a lot of hype about how Chicago would fare this year, if only because they added a new head coach in Tyler Marsh, signed several key veteran pieces like Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse, and Ariel Atkins, and were expecting to get a second-year jump out of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
And not only has Vandersloot gone down with an ACL tear, but Reese has struggled so far this year. Her 9.1 points per game and 30.9% field goal percentage (heading into Tuesday's game) and both significant drop-offs from her 2024 stats (13.6 points per game and 39.1% field goal percentage).
This has prompted a lot of criticism for Reese. And when speaking with the media before her game against New York, Reese was asked how she can "do better" for the Sky this season.
"Just let it translate. Obviously, I'm gonna continue to say I trust my own work, I put my head down and work every single day. I don't give up on anything," Reese said, per the Chicago State of Mind Sports YouTube account.
"I watch film, I critique myself the most. So I know it's gonna translate, I trust in my whole offseason work. Obviously, in Unrivaled it showed, but it hasn't shown now. So I'm just gonna continue to put my head down and work every day, and know the results will show at the right time," she added.
Reese has a chance to get back on track during Chicago's June 10 game in New York.