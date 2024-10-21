Angel Reese Aims to Please Everyone With Eye-Catching WNBA Finals Outfit
The winner-take-all Game 5 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx is now underway.
Nobody can deny that the first four games of this series more than delivered its fair share of drama and iconic moments. And now the women's basketball world is tuning in to see which of these two teams will become WNBA champions.
Among the many people watching is Chicago Sky sensation Angel Reese. The 22-year-old has two great players at her position to watch this series, as each team's leading scorers are Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier; both of whom play Reese's forward position.
The former LSU Tigers icon clearly looks up to both women — which was proven by a request she made on X Friday.
"who can make me a half stewie half phee jersey by SUNDAY????" Reese wrote, referencing the respective nicknames of Stewart and Collier.
It appears that nobody could adhere to Reese's request initially, as she followed up with this initial post the next morning by writing, "so i guess nobody can do this for me by tomorrow 🥲🫠".
Eventually, Reese found the person she was looking for, as she was seen sitting courtside at Sunday's game wearing the exact jersey she requested.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of Reese embracing the crowd at the game with the caption, "A familiar face in the crowd for Game 5! Heyyy Angel 👋".
Clearly the WNBA icon didn't want to hurt the feelings of any fanbase during this pivotal WNBA Finals game.