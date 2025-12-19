Angel Reese Aligns With Caitlin Clark on Offseason Focus

There was a lot of interest about whether Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark would be competing in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league this winter, given that she barely played in the 2025 WNBA season.

While Clark didn't do Unrivaled in its inaugural season last winter, some thought that her desire to compete would convince her to join the Miami-based league this time around, especially given how much interest Unrivaled has shown in getting her to play.

However, Clark made it clear what her offseason focus was when speaking with the media on October 2, as she said, "There's some USA basketball stuff I need to get ready for [this offseason]... But more than anything, I think my main focus is really just getting my body healthy. And once we get back to five-on-five, just being able to test my body and making sure it's in a good spot, where I know it's gonna be able to hold up with everything that we think we've corrected to be able to know I'm in a really good spot there."

She later added, "So that's probably going to be my main focus, is just feeling 100% again, and having that confidence in my body, too... Like I said, there's some USA Basketball stuff that is probably my top priority right now, that I need to prepare for. And I think that will help me prepare for next season, too."

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to media members before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While it initially wasn't clear which USA basketball obligations Clark was alluding to, her taking part in the Team USA training camp in Durham, North Carolina, last weekend was proof.

Angel Reese Shares Caitlin Clark Offseason Priority After Team USA Camp

Clark wasn't the only young WNBA superstar at the Team USA camp, as many of the league's brightest talents were also competing, including Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

Reese also isn't playing in Unrivaled this offseason. This was more surprising than Clark's absence, given that Reese did play in the league last winter. However, she alluded to why she made this choice during an interview with Olympics.com that was published on December 18.

"All I wanted to do this offseason was play USA basketball. This is what I decided to do, so I'm going to maximise my moment here," Reese was quoted as saying. She also added of playing in the Olympics, “It’s everybody's dream. You want to play for your country. I think 2028 is really important because you get to play in your country and play in LA.”

While the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are still a long way away, Clark and Reese would seem to be prime candidates to secure a spot on that future Team USA roster.

Recommended Reading: