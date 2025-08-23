Angel Reese Alludes to Serious Sky Roster Changes This WNBA Offseason

The Chicago Sky have had an extremely disappointing 2025 WNBA regular season.

The Sky nailed their 2024 WNBA Draft by getting standout center Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 pick and then snagging Angel Reese with the No. 7 pick. The team then went on to produce a 13-27 record on the year, despite Reese showing that she's already an All-Star caliber player and Cardoso showing she's a budding superstar. While the Sky didn't make the playoffs, they still seemed like they had a bright future.

This 2024 season seemed to convince Chicago's front office that they were one impact player away from being contenders, which prompted them to trade the No. 3 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft for Ariel Atkins.

This trade has not aged well. Atkins hasn't played great this year; that pick turned out to be Mystics All-Star rookie Sonia Citron, and the Sky's roster is one of the worst in the league right now, which is proven through their 9-26 record heading into their August 23 game against the Connecticut Sun.

Angel Reese Speaks On Sky Roster Changes to Come

If there has been one silver lining to the Sky's 2025 season, it's that Angel Reese took another step in her development and appears destined to become one of the league's elite forwards (if she isn't considered that already) in the years to come.

Therefore, Chicago's future still looks pretty bright. But some serious changes will need to be made to the roster if they're to compete, which Reese alluded to when speaking with Winsidr's @ItsCwaysWorld before Saturday's game.

When asked the Sky's goals for the rest of this 2025 season, Reese said, “Just to play hard as hell these last nine games. Give it your all, that's all you got. The game can be taken away from you at any time, so just maximize it.

"I'm sure that all of us aren't gonna be on this team next year together. So I know we'll lose some teammates, have some trades happen, it's part of the game," Reese continued. "So just enjoy each other, because I really did enjoy this team this year, and these players, and these vets."

Of course, roster turnover from one season to the next is inevitable, so it's not surprising to hear Reese share this sentiment. But it will still be interesting to see how the Sky tries to bolster its roster this winter.

