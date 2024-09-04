Angel Reese and Sheryl Swoopes Share Emotional Moment After Sky Loss
The Chicago Sky suffered their seventh consecutive loss on Tuesday when they were defeated by the Las Vegas Aces 90-71. As a result, Chicago is 11-22 on the year and now tied with the Atlanta Dream for the eighth and final WNBA playoffs spot.
Sky rookie Angel Reese produced another solid performance in the loss, finishing the game with 12 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 steals in 31 minutes played. Despite the efforts of her and fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso (who added 14 points), the Sky played with little passion and enthusiasm and were never really close to competing with A'ja Wilson and the Aces.
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was sitting courtside for Tuesday's game. Swoopes has been making headlines over the past few days due to her apparent refusal to credit rookie Caitlin Clark on her accomplishments, which has turned into a sad saga.
However, Swoopes has no problem showing love to Angel Reese; proven by an Instagram story that Reese shared after Tuesday's frustrating loss.
Reese posted a selfie alongside Swoopes on Tuesday with the caption, "Tears, laughter, and smiles with the GOAT today was much needed 🥹♾️ love you forever @airswoopes22".
This is not the first time the two women's basketball icons have shared an emotional moment. Swoopes also attended Chicago's win over Clark and the Indiana Fever on June 23, and was seen hugging Reese after the game ended.
Reese and Swoopes are both fighting their own battles right now. This is why it's great to see them finding solace and support with each other.