Angel Reese Announces Season Ending Injury
Angel Reese's historic rookie season is unfortunately over. The Chicago Sky star took to social media to announce that she has already played the last game of her first-year WNBA campaign.
In a lengthy post shared on X Angel addressed her fans.
Reese wrote, "What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol. Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed."
Reese was referencing her last contest against the Los Angeles Sparks, which was a 92-78 Sky win. Angel finished the game with 24 points and 12 rebounds. She also hit one three in the game as she mentioned.
Angel did not specify the nature of the injury but she did detail her future plans.
Reese simply said this when revealing she was injured. "I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."
She had been listed as questionable with a wrist issue for the Sky's game on Sunday against the Dallas Wings. The team later confirmed it was that wrist injury that would sideline her for the remainder of the year.
Angel added that she believes the silver lining is this could provide her with a much needed physical and mental break.
But Reese also confirmed she still plans to play in the new Unrivaled league in its inaugural season.
As for her first season in the WNBA, Reese finished with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. The latter being the most rebounds ever averaged by any player.