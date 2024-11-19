Angel Reese Asserts Rumored Net Worth Estimate is 'Way Off'
Last month, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese made waves when she asserted in an Instagram live that she, "wouldn't even be able to live," with her 2024 WNBA salary of $73,439.
"Hating pays my bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I'm trying to think of my rent for where I stay at [in Chicago]. I'm gonna do the math real quick. I don't even know my [WNBA] salary," Reese added.
This prompted a lot of debate among fans about how much Reese really makes. And it sounds like the 22-year-old has heard all this chatter because she sent a clear message about her net worth during a speaking engagement at ComplexCon 2024.
Speedy, the host Reese was speaking with, said that he'd seen Reese's net worth was $2 million.
"That's not right," Reese said, per X user @lilly__lover.
The host then asked whether that was inaccurate.
"Yeah," Reese said.
"Is it way off? Is it close?"
"Way off," Reese added.
In speaking more about her current financial situation, Reese added, "It's not just a luxury for me. It's a luxury for everybody around me. I'm able to soon retire my mom, I can pay my mom's mortgage, my family, everybody is taken care of, I bring my friends here... but one thing about me, I have a really good circle around me. And I think that's really important."
It sounds like Reese has no problem paying her bills.