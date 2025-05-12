Angel Reese Asserts She'll Play Point Guard if Chicago Sky Require It
Given that Chicago Sky superstar forward Angel Reese is a generationally talented rebounder (which is proven by her leading the WNBA in rebounds per game during her rookie 2024 campaign), it may be hard for many to believe that she actually used to be a guard earlier in her career.
Reese was a guard in high school before growing to be 6'3". This, combined with her suffering a serious leg injury during her freshman season at Maryland that required surgery and left the 23-year-old with a steel rod in her leg and hampered her mobility, is what facilitated her transition to becoming a forward.
However, Reese still has many guard-like qualities in her game. And when speaking with the media on May 12, Reese got honest about her willingness to assume the role of a guard if the Chicago Sky require it in 2025.
"When I went in to college, I had to transition to being a post player. I've always been a player for the team," Reese said, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports. "Every team I've been a part of, I've been a player for the team. When I went to Maryland, I was a player for the team and did what I needed to do. When I went to LSU, I was a player that did what the team needed and got to a championship, as people can see.
"Coming here, obviously [Courtney Vandersloot] was out last game, coach emphasized, 'I need you to play point guard sometimes.' I'm willing to go whatever it is for the team," Reese continued. "I don't do it for you guys, or what you guys can see. It's for what my team needs."
She concluded by saying, "I want to win as bad as everybody else in Chicago wants us to win."
Props to Reese for being a team-first player, regardless of where that puts her on the court.