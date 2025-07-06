Angel Reese Assesses Her WNBA All-Star Selection Despite 'Sophomore Slump'

The reserves for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were announced on July 6, and some of the league's biggest stars secured their spot to compete at the Indiana Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on July 19.

The reserves who earned their spots are Angel Reese, Alyssa Thomas, Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams, Kiki Iriafen, Skylar Diggins, Rhyne Howard, Kelsey Mitchell, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sonia Citron, and Courtney Williams. This is a star-studded lineup that includes a lot of fiery personalities who are sure to add much entertainment value, both on and off the court, during All-Star weekend.

Sky second-year forward Angel Reese didn't look likely to secure her second All-Star Game appearance just a month ago, as she didn't start the season well (relative to her usual elite standards). And Reese spoke to this before her July 6 game against the Minnesota Lynx.

"I had to get it out the mud. I feel like I had to really really work, because, at the beginning of the season, I had my mini sophomore slump, and I wasn’t the player that I felt like I should’ve been," Reese said when asked what the difference is for her between being an All-Star as a rookie compared to this season, per an X post from @AngelAndKamilla.

"And I just continued to grind. I could have put my head down and made excuses for the new coaching staff, new teammates, everything, my injury, all that. But I just put my head down and trusted God and trusted my work. And I’m just happy to be here right now," she added.

"Every All-Star experience is going to be different for me. Some may be easier, some may be harder. Last year was my first year... And this year, I just really had to get out of the mud. So I'm really happy, and super grateful, and I'm excited."

Angel Reese on being named a 2025 @WNBA All-Star this year:



Fans are excited to see where Reese will be drafted between team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier.

