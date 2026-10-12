Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream's 3,500-Seat WNBA Finals Arena Isn't Disaster It Seems

The Atlanta Dream have played all three of their home 2026 WNBA playoff games at State Farm Arena, which has a capacity of 16,888.

But they can't play there during the WNBA Finals because of scheduling conflicts, including two Atlanta Hawks home games, as State Farm Arena is the Hawks' home arena.

Therefore, star forward Angel Reese and the rest of Atlanta's roster are likely going to play their WNBA Finals games at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, which has a 3,500-person capacity for basketball games.

There's still a chance that Atlanta could find a bigger venue for what will be the three biggest games in their franchise's history. But for now, they'll be facing the Golden State Valkyries in front of fewer than 4,000 people.

This is obviously not ideal. But it's also not the worse-case scenario for a Dream team that is rolling right now.

Gabby Williams of the Golden State Valkyries controls the ball against Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream during a game. | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Atlanta Dream Have Reason to Embrace 3,500-Seat WNBA Finals Venue

Gateway Center Arena is the Dream's "home" venue for a reason. It's where they're at home when they play. The roster understands and therefore expects every element of what playing there will be like, before, during, and after games. That certainty breeds routine, and routine breeds comfort. Comfort is not a bad thing when one is about to play the biggest games of their life.

Of course, the Dream are also comfortable at State Farm Arena. They played six of their 22 regular season home games there and all three playoff games to this point. But the bottom line is that State Farm Arena isn't available for the WNBA Finals. It will either be Gateway Center Arena or some other foreign venue, like Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion, which seats about 8,600 people.

Yet, making that move would allow the Dream and the WNBA to sell a lot more tickets, which is an obvious incentive to do so. But if one were to ask the Dream players, they would likely say they'd rather play at within the comfortable confines of the Gateway Center Area instead of somewhere they've literally never played before.

The Dream have already announced they'll be playing all of their home games at State Farm Arena in 2027. This marks the end of a six-year run at the Gateway Center Arena.

Granted, this isn't the longest period of time. And it's not like that venue produced iconic games or was where the Dream have won WNBA championships.

But that can still be the case during these WNBA Finals. And what better way than that to send off an arena?

State Farm Arena would have been ideal for the Atlanta Dream's WNBA Finals games. But that is off the table. Therefore, Gateway Center Arena should be a welcome backup option, given the alternative of a foreign arena that would negate the biggest home-court advantage Atlanta would have.