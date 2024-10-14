Angel Reese Calls Cap On Brother's Allegations She Shoots With Wrong Hand
Many fans within the women's basketball community may not know that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has a younger brother named Julian.
Julian Reese (who also goes by JuJu) is a senior basketball player at the University of Maryland. In the 2023-24 season, he produced 13.7 points, 9.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game.
Julian Reese keeps a lower profile than his older sister. Yet, the siblings went viral when Angel posted a TikTok video of her and Julian dancing together on September 29, which amassed over 1.5 million views on TikTok alone.
This made more people aware of who Julian is. And his notoriety is going to increase even more after a recent interview with him talking about his big sister is making waves on social media.
The @nbafuturenow X account posted a video of Julian Reese on Monday where he said, "Me seeing the things [Angel] is going out here and the people's lives she's changing and the inspiration she's doing, it just inspires me to be better."
He later added, "We both shoot with our left hand, but she's really right-handed. She just wanted to shoot like me, so she switched to left-handed randomly."
When ashed who would win a game of 1 vs. 1 with him and his sister, he said, "I would win all the time."
While Angel didn't dispute her younger brother saying he would win 1 vs. 1, she did take issue with his claim about her handedness.
"my baby brotherrr💞😭 not you lying saying i switched hands cause i wanted to be like you stoppp itttt😭🤣," Reese said on X in a reply to the interview.
This certainly wouldn't be the first time a little brother made something up to annoy his big sister.