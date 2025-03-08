Angel Reese Calls Out Fake NBA Pay Quote in Clarifying WNBA Salary Stance
An X post from a random user making up a fake quote from Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese went viral on March 5. The post wrote, "WNBA women's basketball star Angel Reese says, 'We should be getting paid like NBA players.'"
Despite there being no source to this supposed quote from Reese (which, again, she never said), the 22-year-old did discuss her current WNBA salary with Wings standout DiJonai Carrington during a March 7 episode of Reese's Unapologetically Angel show.
"Yeah, the new CBA is coming up. I can't wait. We deserve more. Everybody," Reese said. She then added, "The [2026 WNBA rookie class] are probably gonna be making more than us." Reese's salary during the 2026 WNBA season will be $82,399, and the expectation is that once the new CBA is finalized, rookies will be earning more than that.
Reese later added, "I got to get in the [CBA negotiation] meetings, because I'm hearing like, if y'all don't give us what we want, we sitting out."
Once again, another X account went viral by twisting Reese's words from the podcast on March 8 when they wrote, "BREAKING: Angel Reese is demanding that she gets paid as much as the NBA players or she's sitting out."
Again, Reese did not say this. And this time, she made that clear with her own X post that set the record straight.
"I love how yall have selective hearing. I said “I’m hearing if they don’t give us what we want, we sitting out” and that’s the truth. I never said anything about the NBA. We are prepared to stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes. Here’s the link to my podcast so you can hear the conversation too. I will continue to use my voice to speak for what WE want & deserve as a league. Thank ya😘," she responded.
Props to Reese for setting the record straight. Hopefully this will keep future users from spreading misinformation regarding the Sky star.