Angel Reese Calls Out Paige Bueckers Over Height Claim

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers and Chicago Sky standout Angel Reese have long had a great relationship with each other, which stemmed from them playing on various USA Basketball teams before college.

While these two went to separate schools (UConn for Bueckers, and Maryland and then LSU for Reese), both won national championships and seamlessly transitioned into the professional game. In fact, both Bueckers and Reese made it to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, where a TikTok post they did together went viral, currently having over 2.3 million likes on Reese's page.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Both Bueckers and Reese are shrewd businesswomen who have capitalized on their fame and success on the court through several lucrative partnerships and opportunities. And earlier this week, news broke that these two would be part of the same collaboration between Reese's and Oreos.

To celebrate this collaboration, Reese and Bueckers were sitting courtside at the New York Knicks' December 7 game against the Orlando Magic (where Reese also got to see her boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr., hooping for Orlando).

Angel Reese Calls Out Paige Bueckers for 6' Height Assertion

While they were at the Knicks game, Reese did a TikTok live where she and Bueckers were asking and answering each other's questions. At one point, Reese (who is 6'3") turned to the camera and asked those watching, "Okay, how tall do y'all think Paige is? Everybody in that chat, be for real," per an X post from @TheAnastasia25.

"Don't say anything in the fives. Like, I know five is our number," Bueckers (who is listed as six feet tall) then responded.

From there Reese said, "Wait, are you not like 5'11"? 5'10"?"

"No!" A seemingly disgusted Bueckers responded. Reese then mocked her answer then said, "Okay, 5'11". You not six feet yet."

PAIGEL TIKTOK LIVE LIFE IS WORTH LIVING #WINGSUP pic.twitter.com/2rXp5ZHrOm — Anastasia (@TheAnastasia25) December 7, 2025

Reese then made Bueckers stand up next to her to see how tall she was. Once both were standing, Reese added, "You guys, look how short Paige is!"

"Mind you, she has like six-inch heels on!" Bueckers responded, to which Reese replied, "No I don't."

It's awesome to see the relationship between Reese and Bueckers become something that they can capitalize on through an awesome collaboration like that of Reese's and Oreo.

There has also been some speculation that Reese would be a great fit in Dallas alongside Bueckers. And since Reese seemed to be at odds with her Chicago Sky franchise at the end of the 2025 season, perhaps a trade could be in store in the coming months.

