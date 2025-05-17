Angel Reese Chews Caitlin Clark Out For Flagrant Foul on Her During Fever vs Sky Game
The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky are facing off during the 2025 WNBA regular season opener on May 17.
Of course, these two teams have been rivals for a long time. But this rivalry intensified once Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were drafted to the Fever and Sky, respectively, during the 2024 WNBA Draft. The long-standing rivalry that these two superstars added a ton of heat to each time these two teams played.
There were several spicy moments regarding Clark and Reese when the Sky and Fever played during the 2024 season. And another spicy moment just occurred during Saturday's game.
At one point in the third quarter, Reese pushed off against Natasha Howard in order to get open in the paint. Clark noticed this. Then Reese received a pass, and was seemingly wide open for a layup — until Clark came in and gave her a hard foul.
After the foul, Clark appeared to shove Reese somewhat as she went to the ground. This prompted Reese to get up and start yelling at Clark, who was trying to flee the scene.
After a video replay, it was ruled that Clark gave unnecessary contract to Clark, which awarded her a flagrant foul. Reese and Aliyah Boston both received technical fould as a result of everything that took place after the foul occurred.
As if this rivalry needed any extra ammunition, it has just received some in a fascinating way. What's for sure is that fans will be speaking about this moment for a long time.