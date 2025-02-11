Angel Reese Claims Credit For Lexie Hull's Hilarious Unrivaled 1v1 Walkout Song
We have now reached the halfway point of the first season of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.
This means that one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of the league is now taking place: its 1 vs. 1 tournament.
February 10 marks the first day where the 1 on. 1 tournament is taking place. Among the matchups the basketball world has already seen are Katie Lou Samuelson vs. Napheesa Collier (which Collier won), Shakira Austin vs. Chelsea Gray (which Austin won), Aliyah Boston vs. Kahleah Copper (which Copper won), and Lexie Hull vs. Rhyne Howard.
Howard ultimately got the better of Hull in this contest. However, the moment of the night still belonged to Hull, which Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington noted on a viral X post.
"Yall , we got to pick a walk out song to walk of to for 1v1. Why did @lexiehull just walk out to Boosie- set it off 😭😭😭😭😭😭 I love her 😂😂😂," Carrington wrote on X.
Carrington's post already has nearly 100,000 views in 30 minutes. And for those who don't know, she's referring to Hull's walkout song of "Set It Off" by rapper Boosie Badazz.
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese (who is Hull's teammate on Unrivaled's Rose BX squad) replied to Carrington's post and wrote, "yup! and you know who chose that for her🤣😭".
Reese elected not to participate in Unrivaled's 1 vs. 1 tournament, or else perhaps she would have chosen the "Set It Off" song for herself.
While Hull didn't win her 1 vs. 1 game, it sounds like she won the night among her peers playing in Unrivaled.