Angel Reese Claps Back at Critics of WNBA Salary Comments After Reebok Announcement
Just a few minutes before Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast episode with Shaquille O'Neal aired on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania announced that Reese, "has agreed to a multiyear endorsement contract extension with Reebok, including a signature shoe release in 2026".
This is massive news because it makes Reese one of six active WNBA players with a signature shoe deal, and the first women's basketball player to do so with Reebok.
Reebok has already collaborated with Reese on a debut collection that featured, "three different shoe styles and seven unique pieces of apparel that, 'spotlights Reese’s unapologetic bold style through metallic ‘silver chrome’ and an icy ‘always blue’ color palette,'" per an August 8 announcement from Boardroom.
While Charania didn't announce the specific monetary value of this extension, the assumption is that the former LSU Tigers icon is getting paid handsomely with Reebok.
Earlier this month, Reese went viral for comically lamenting her WNBA salary by saying on Instagram Live, "The WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think that pays one of my bills... I wouldn't even be able to eat a sandwich with [the WNBA salary]. I wouldn't even be able to live."
Reese received some backlash for these comments, as people were using them to assert that she was broke (when this was clearly not what she was trying to say).
And the Sky superstar addressed these critics with a blunt X post mere minutes after the Reebok extension was announced Thursday by writing, "God is so good!!! 🙏🏽
"(looks like i can “afford” my bills now)🤣😘".
Reese clearly kept the receipts once again. Although she probably won't need to worry about keeping any other receipts after this Reebok deal.