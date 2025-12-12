Angel Reese Echoes Paige Bueckers on Team USA Future

It's no secret that women's basketball has received an influx of superstars over the past couple of years. The three most notable of these are Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers, all three of whom are participating in the USA National Team training camp in Durham, North Carolina, from December 12-14.

While the next Olympic games (in which women's basketball will be an event) isn't until 2028, this training camp offers the first real opportunity for these three, along with many other young star players, can start making a case for themselves to earn a roster spot in those Olympics.

Paige Bueckers spoke on being a part of this new generation of players on December 11 by saying, "Our generation and our young core is the 'young and turnt' core, so that's the kind of vibe that we want to bring to this camp. There's some vets and there's the older class who have already came in and won gold medals and they have that experience. So as a younger group you want to ask them questions, soak it up, be a sponge, get their experience, and then grow in our experience," per an article from USA Today.

Angel Reese Backs Paige Bueckers’ Stance on Team USA Path Forward

The fact that Bueckers deemed this young Team USA Basketball group "young and turnt" was hilarious to the women's basketball community. And it seems that the name has resonated with several members of the squad.

Washington Mystics standout Sonia Citron said, "Great name. That sounds like [Bueckers]. I love the name," of being a part of the "young and turnt" crew. And when Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was asked about getting to play with Team USA after practice on December 12, she also referenced Bueckers' comment.

"I mean, like [Paige] said, we're the young and turnt core. We're the young ones coming up, and trying to get in the groove of what USA Basketball means. I mean, it's an honor to be here. I've watched Kara [Lawson] play for the USA team, I've watched Sue [Bird] play for the USA team. And to be able to walk in their footsteps and be here as the next generation is really cool," Reese said, per an X post from the Chicago State of Mind Sports' account.

She later added, "I'm here to work. I mean, this is my offseason, what my offseason is looking like for this year. So I want to play for the USA team, and just continue to build by resumé, learn a lot here, and soak it all in. Just have fun."

It will be fascinating to see who of this "young and turnt" core will end up playing for Team USA in future competitions, most notably the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

