Angel Reese Fans Condemn 2024 WNBA Redraft Ranking Disrespect
The 2024 WNBA Draft could very go well go down as the most talented WNBA Draft in the league's history. There's no question that it was the most star-studded and impactful class of players when it comes to facilitating growth for not only the WNBA but the entire sport of women's basketball.
The two biggest superstars in this draft were Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who became iconic for their college rivalry. Clark was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever, and Reese was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky.
Clark immediately proved why she was deserving of being that top pick, as she won 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award and was in the top four for WNBA MVP voting. Reese, however, proved to be the steal of the draft, set WNBA records for consecutive double-doubles, and would have won Rookie of the Year if not for Clark.
In advance of the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bleacher Report's Rachel Gilligan did a 2024 WNBA redraft on April 11. Gilligan kept the draft's first four picks (Clark, Cameron Brink to the Los Angeles Sparks, Kamilla Cardoso to the Chicago Sky, then Rickea Jackson to the Sparks) in the game, and then placed Reese at No. 5, which was where the Dallas Wings had initially drafted Jacy Sheldon.
Reese's fans are not happy with this new ranking, as they believe her 2024 season should have placed her higher.
"Angel would’ve definitely been top@3," one fan wrote in the comments.
Another wrote, "Tried to check the article and give yall a chance despite the slides....i like all 5 of the players but respectfully there's NO WAY in a redraft Angel is any lower than #2. The Angel discourse is wild, the woman can play and she's a dawg on the court."
"Yeah, I think Reese would go #2 in a redraft," a third added.
These fans certainly have a point in asserting Reese should be slotted higher than No. 5.