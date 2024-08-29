Angel Reese Finally Meets Her Young Sky Fan Namesake
An August 37 X post from user @Bullskickass introduced the women's basketball community to a female named Angel Reese.
No, not that Angel Reese. This Angel Reese is a young girl from Atlanta who also happens to play basketball and share the same name as the Chicago Sky rookie sensation.
Yet, young Angel Reese is also a massive fan of the older (22-year-old) Angel Reese. This is conveyed by the aforementioned X post, where young Reese's mom gifts her daughter tickets to the Sky's August 28 game against the Washington Mystics.
At the end of the video, young Reese's mother noted that the tickets were actually a gift on behalf of Reese's candy (by the Hershey Company). And as part of the gift, young Angel Reese would get to meet her idol and namesake after the Sky's game ended.
The Chicago Sky followed up on this wholesome storyline by posting a video of Angel Reese meeting Angel Reese on their X account Thursday.
Young Reese was seen cheering on the Sky while wearing a No.5 Reese jersey in the stands. Then the video shows young Reese's reaction to her namesake saying, "Hi!" postgame, after the Sky's disappointing loss.
The two Angel Reese's then exchanged a brief greeting, a hug, then posed for a few photos together.
Young Reese then took a selfie with older Reese, and received what looked to be a gift bag from Reese's candy.
When asked how it was meeting Angel, young Reese said, "Very, very, very, very, very good. I loved it."
This heartwarming interaction serves as additional proof of the massive impact that Angel Reese is having on younger generations of kids.
Yet, while there are countless young Angel Reese fans, there likely aren't too many who are also named Angel Reese.