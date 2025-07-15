Angel Reese Gets Blunt About Turnover Issues After Sky Loss vs Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx improved to an impressive 19-4 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their 91-78 victory over the Chicago Sky on July 14.

This game featured a great showdown between two of the league's most versatile forwards, in Lynx star Napheesa Collier and Sky standout Angel Reese. Collier led all scorers with 29 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field, while Reese scored 22 points on 9 of 14 shooting while also grabbing 10 rebounds.

However, Reese also had five turnovers, which means that she has 80 turnovers on the season. This is the most total turnovers in the league.

While some of these turnovers are inevitable given that Reese has assumed a much more expanded role in Chicago's offense this season (where she handles the ball and facilitates much more than essentially any other forward), she still believes she's making too many turnovers, which she conveyed when speaking with the media after Monday's defeat.

"For me, five turnovers, I got to get that down, got to get that together. That's unacceptable," Reese said while shaking her head, per an X post from the Sky's account. "And I just really have to be better."

She later added, "I think tonight, I needed to do a better job kicking [the ball] out and not turning the ball over. I’m definitely gonna beat myself up about this one, because I definitely turned the ball over way too many times. Again."

Post Game Press Conference | Sky vs Lynx | July 14, 2025 https://t.co/DwWGD6Dh3N — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 15, 2025

Reese deserves credit for keeping herself accountable in this way, especially given that she's still just 23 years old.

