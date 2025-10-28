Angel Reese Has Fired Up Reaction to Rockets Forward Rocking Her Shoes in NBA Game

Tari Eason led the Houston Rockets to their first win of the 2025-26 NBA season, a 137-109 drubbing of the Brooklyn Nets. And he did so while rocking one of Angel Reese's signature Reebok shoes.

The 6-foot-8 forward paced Houston with 22 points, logging 26 minutes off the bench and shooting 8-of-12 from the field, including a career-best 5-of-7 from the three-point line. Eason recorded five rebounds and five assists, marking the first 20-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance of his four-year NBA career.

It was a noticeable performance from the 24-year-old, not unlike the colorful pink-and-white shoes that he sported.

Eason hit the floor in Reese's "Mebounds" colorway -- one of three that the Chicago Sky star dropped on Sept. 18.

It garnered attention from the two-time WNBA rebounding champion, who posted "MEBOUNDS LOOK FIREEEE" to X (formerly Twitter) and tagged the Rockets forward.

Eason had just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting through his first two games, but settled into a groove on Monday against Brooklyn, enjoying his first 20-point outing since March 21, 2025. The Rockets -- No. 5 in ESPN's preseason NBA power rankings -- are officially in the win column after dropping their first two games, each by less than five points.

Angel Reese Will Have 6 Colorways by November

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena.

After a three-shoe debut that saw "Mebounds", "Diamond Dust", and "Receipts Ready" go public in September, Reese dropped a new "Charm City" colorway on Oct. 24 -- featuring a purple-and-black design that pays homage to her hometown, Baltimore.

Like the first three, Reese's latest release sold out quickly, prompting a message of gratitude from the 23-year-old.

Reese and Reebok will release two more colorways, titled "Tiago" and "Giving Grace", both of which are slated to hit stores in November.

She's among a growing list of WNBA stars with signature shoe deals, alongside New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu and three-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson. Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark will join the mix soon, with a signature shoe slated to release in 2026 after inking an eight-year endorsement deal with Nike.

Eason's use of Reese's "Mebounds" shoes is the latest example of WNBA signature sneakers crossing over into the NBA.

Here’s the Top 10 most popular sneakers so far this NBA season, by total minutes worn.



The Sabrina 2 is the most-worn current new basketball shoe across the NBA. 📈



Subscribe to my @Boardroom newsletter SNEAKER GAME here: https://t.co/L6ismsUxj9 pic.twitter.com/kzL9u63HQ6 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 6, 2024

In Dec. 2024, Nick DePaula reported that Ionescu's "Sabrina 2" had become the most-worn current new basketball shoe across the NBA, and was the second-most-worn shoe model overall at that juncture of the season.

Reese, Clark, Wilson and co. may be quick to follow.

