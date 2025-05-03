Angel Reese Hypes Hailey Van Lith Up After Tough First Sky WNBA Basket
The Chicago Sky got off to a solid start to their 2025 WNBA preseason by dominating the Brazilian National Team on May 3 by a score of 89-62 at LSU's home stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
This was a homecoming of sorts for both Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, as both transferred to LSU and spent time playing for Kim Mulkey in their college careers.
It was no surprise that Reese returned to the fantastic form she displayed during her 2024 rookie season, as she finished the preseason game against Brazil with 15 points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes. As for Van Lith, she came off the bench for Chicago, adding 7 points and dishing out 5 assists in 13 minutes played.
Van Lith's first WNBA bucket came in impressive fashion during the third quarter, as she was driving to the basket and was fouled hard while putting a shot up. Despite this, Van Lith fought through the contact and made the basket, securing the And-1 opportunity.
Angel Reese was clearly happy to see Van Lith secure this memorable moment, as video has surfaced of her standing up on the bench and hyping up the Baton Rouge crowd after Van Lith's shot went through.
The WNBA's X account posted a video of Reese hyping Hailey up with the caption, "First preseason bucket for Hailey Van Lith and it’s an AND-1
"Angel Reese’s bench reaction says it all."
It will be fun to see these two continue to grow and develop on the Sky together.