Angel Reese Joins Caitlin Clark in 2025 WNBA Season Triple-Double Company

Chicago’s "Double-Double Queen" levels up—Angel Reese makes history with first career triple-double, joining Caitlin Clark in elite 2025 company.
Rosalina Lee
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is in elite company as the Chicago Sky forward notched her first career triple-double and the second of the 2025 WNBA season overall, joining none other than Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Reese delivered a dominant performance for the Sky in Sunday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun putting up 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists and helping to lead Chicago to a 78-66 victory.

Crashing the boards and putting up points in double digits isn’t anything new as Reese is a commanding presence in the paint. But it was her playmaking that is turning heads. Being shifted into a point-forward position, Reese showed a new layer to her game, proving she’s more than just a dominant rebounder––she has the court IQ to make plays for her teammates as well.

The performance also comes at a key time for the Sky, who prior to Sunday's victory, had just two wins under their belt to seven losses. The loss of Chicago’s veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot was a tough blow, but with Hailey Van Lith and Kamilla Cardoso rounding into form, Chicago is starting to click—and in the Sun matchup, Reese looked to be the engine driving it.

Reese and Clark are often linked in headlines—but not always for the most flattering reasons, frequently framed as rivals or highlighted for on-court tension. But this time, their names are side by side in a positive light––for their elite performance. Already referred to as the "Double-Double Queen," Reese took things even a step further Sunday, upgrading her double-double crown into the triple-double category.

Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women's basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women's basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

