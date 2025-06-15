Angel Reese Joins Caitlin Clark in 2025 WNBA Season Triple-Double Company

Angel Reese is in elite company as the Chicago Sky forward notched her first career triple-double and the second of the 2025 WNBA season overall, joining none other than Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Reese delivered a dominant performance for the Sky in Sunday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun putting up 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists and helping to lead Chicago to a 78-66 victory.

ANGEL REESE HAS HER FIRST TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN THE W 👏 pic.twitter.com/6orkAxXNkG — espnW (@espnW) June 15, 2025

Crashing the boards and putting up points in double digits isn’t anything new as Reese is a commanding presence in the paint. But it was her playmaking that is turning heads. Being shifted into a point-forward position, Reese showed a new layer to her game, proving she’s more than just a dominant rebounder––she has the court IQ to make plays for her teammates as well.

The performance also comes at a key time for the Sky, who prior to Sunday's victory, had just two wins under their belt to seven losses. The loss of Chicago’s veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot was a tough blow, but with Hailey Van Lith and Kamilla Cardoso rounding into form, Chicago is starting to click—and in the Sun matchup, Reese looked to be the engine driving it.

Angel triple double

HVL masterclass

Five players in double digits

Dubs in the chat #skytown on 🔝 pic.twitter.com/9j3OZk1Jrz — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 15, 2025

Reese and Clark are often linked in headlines—but not always for the most flattering reasons, frequently framed as rivals or highlighted for on-court tension. But this time, their names are side by side in a positive light––for their elite performance. Already referred to as the "Double-Double Queen," Reese took things even a step further Sunday, upgrading her double-double crown into the triple-double category.

