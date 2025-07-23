Angel Reese Nears Suspension as WNBA Technical Foul Tally Mounts

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese made more WNBA history during her team's 91-68 blowout loss to the Minnesota Lynx on July 22. In scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the defeat, Reese recorded her 10th consecutive double-double on the season.

As a result, this makes her the first player in WNBA history to have multiple streaks of at least 10 double-doubles in her career. The first such streak of hers came during her rookie 2024 season, when Reese set the record for consecutive games (15) with a double-double.

🚨 Angel Reese Makes HISTORY… Again!



Angel Reese drops her 10th straight double-double, becoming the only player in WNBA history with multiple streaks of 10+ double-doubles.



She currently has 11 PTS and 10 REB vs. the Lynx 🔥#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/wPtVv7XbvU — WNBA (@WNBA) July 23, 2025

However, it wasn't all positivity from Reese on Tuesday, as she also picked up a technical foul after getting fouled herself while driving to the basket in the first quarter.

While it's unclear what exactly Reese did to receive this technical (given that she was awarded the common foul call), it appears that she was speaking to one of the game's referees (or one of the Lynx players), and the referee had clearly heard enough.

This marks the seventh technical foul of the season for Reese, despite Chicago only having played 23 games. Therefore, per the WNBA's rules, Reese is now one technical foul away from receiving a one-game suspension.

Angel Reese : 11 points on (4-8 shooting & 3-4 from the FT line), 11 rebounds, 3 assists, career-high 9 turnovers & a technical foul in 30 minutes (10th straight double double. 7th technical foul this season. She's 1 away from a 1-game suspension) pic.twitter.com/g0OHzlZl5N — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) July 23, 2025

Before 2025, the rule used to be that players would get suspended for one game after they recorded seven technical fouls in a season. But the rule was increased to eight once the amount of regular season games went from 40 to 44.

Regardless, Reese will need to be on her best behavior for the rest of this year if she doesn't want to risk missing a game because of a suspension.

Recommended Reading: