Angel Reese Offers Azzi Fudd WNBA Advice She Knows Better Than Most

One of the biggest stories to follow within women's basketball over the past month is how Azzi Fudd is acclimating to the WNBA after the Dallas Wings selected her with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Some felt like Fudd underperformed during the Wings' preseason games. And despite the praise that first-year head coach Jose Fernandez had about her during training camp, Fudd came off the bench during Dallas' first game of the 2026 regular season, which was against the Indiana Fever.

Fudd was invisible for much of her time on the court that game, and ultimately finished with 3 points on 1 of 2 shooting from the field. Despite this, there has been a ton of discourse about whether Fudd should be starting, if only to help her build confidence and because that's what a draft's first pick deserves.

Azzi Fudd | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

There's no way of knowing whether any of this discourse is making it to Fudd or how she feels about coming off the bench because she hasn't been asked about it yet.

What's for sure is that there is outside chatter on Fudd at this point, which could be adding pressure. And if there's one WNBA star who is used to dealing with outside pressure, it's Atlanta Dream standout Angel Reese.

Angel Reese Shares What 'Speaks for Itself' About Azzi Fudd in WNBA

Reese's profile has made her subject to a lot of scrutiny during her WNBA career, despite the objective success she has had through two seasons.

Reese's Dream are facing Fudd's Wings on May 12. Reese spoke with the media before the game and was asked what stands out to her about Fudd's potential, along with what lessons Reese learned as a rookie that unlocked her success.

"Giving yourself grace. Being able to come in and soak everything up. This is not an easy league to come in. I mean, you're coming in so fast. She was in the [NCAA Final Four]. So, just being able to give yourself grace. It takes time to adjust, some faster than others. But I think she's gonna continue to do a great job. Her shot obviously speaks for itself, and she’s one of the best shooters in this league. I think she’ll easily seamlessly get into this league well," Reese said, per an X post from @TheAnastasia25.

Angel Reese on Azzi Fudd “Her shot obviously speaks for itself. She’s one of the best shooters in this league. I think she’ll easily seamless get into this league well.” #WINGSUP #DOITFORTHEDREAM pic.twitter.com/oBY4Xi2Iss — Anastasia (@TheAnastasia25) May 12, 2026

Reese is clearly speaking from experience with this advice for Fudd, as she has spoken about the value of giving herself grace in the past.

It will be interesting to see whether Fudd speaks to the media before Tuesday's game and what she might say about her own situation.