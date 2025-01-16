Angel Reese Predicts Unrivaled's Future Exclusivity With 9 Words
The first season of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league tips off in Miami, Florida tomorrow, January 17.
There is so much hype and excitement around this new league's launch, especially because women's basketball fans don't necessarily know what to expect when it comes to what such high-level and fast-paced 3x3 basketball will look like when the world's best female basketball players are competing against each other.
What's for sure is that the 36 Unrivaled players have been having a blast with each other in the lead-up to the league's regular season. This is proven by the various pieces of content each of the six teams produces, along with the state-of-the-art facilities that Unrivaled boasts.
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese alluded to how the exquisite experience Unrivaled is curating right now will make the league more exclusive in the future during her January 16 media day.
"I've never been overseas and I don't ever plan on going overseas. And just talking to some of the other players, they're like 'I'd rather be here than be overseas.' This is a breath of fresh air," Reese said, per an X post from Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.
"It's gonna be very hard to get in here," Reese continued of Unrivaled in the future.
"It's gonna be hard to get in here. And luckily, I was able to be a part of the inaugural season... they've done a great job already in year one, but years down [the line], it's going to be amazing."
Given Reese's massive platform and superstardom, we don't think she'll ever have an issue getting into Unrivaled, regardless of how competitive the roster space gets.