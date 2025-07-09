Angel Reese Reacts to Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier WNBA All-Star Team Draft Result

On July 8, the results of Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier's 2025 WNBA All-Star team roster selections (these were the two team captains because they were the two top vote-getters from the game's fan voting portion) were revealed.

Here's how Team Clark shook out. The starters are Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, and Satou Sabally. And the reserves are Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Jackie Young, and Kayla Thornton.

As for Team Collier, the five starters are Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, and Paige Bueckers. Collier's reserves are Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins, Angel Reese, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum, and Rhyne Howard.

Of course, given the notorious rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, there was a lot of interest about whether Clark would select Reese to join her All-Star roster. This ultimately didn't come to fruition, as Reese was selected by Napheesa Collier instead.

And Reese has made her opinion of getting drafted to Team Collier apparent on social media with a series of X posts.

The first post wrote, "#TeamPHEE".

She followed this up with another X post that wrote, "nah team PHEE is STACKEDDD🙂‍‍‍‍‍↔️".

Reese's final post about this wrote, "#SOUNRIVALED😉". This seems to be a reference to Team Collier having the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league's co-founders (Collier and Breanna Stewart) on the roster, along with many other players who took part in Unrivaled during its inaugural season.

On the other hand, perhaps the two highest-profile women's basketball players who didn't compete in Unrivaled (Clark and A'ja Wilson) are on Team Clark.

