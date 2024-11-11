Angel Reese Rejects Resurfaced Photo of Her Embracing UConn's Geno Auriemma
The 2020 NCAA women's basketball recruiting class will probably go down as the best recruiting class in the sport's history.
Per ESPN, the top seven recruits in this 2020 class are as follows: 1. Paige Bueckers, 2. Angel Reese, 3. Cameron Brink, 4. Caitlin Clark, 5. Kamilla Cardoso, 6. Diamond Johnson, and 7. Hailey Van Lith.
Not only are most of those players either already WNBA superstars or destined to become them in the near future, but one could argue that those top four players (perhaps with the exception of Brink) are the biggest names in the sport right now.
However, only two of these women ended up playing in college together, and that was Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith during the 2023-24 season at LSU.
Although a photo that resurfaced on social media on Monday makes it seem like Reese was close to becoming Paige Bueckers' teammate at UConn.
X user @just1ce00 posted a photo of Reese back when she must have been in high school, wearing a UConn shirt and embracing legendary UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.
This photo must have taken place when Reese was getting recruited by UConn before she ultimately committed to the University of Maryland (where she played for two seasons before transferring to LSU).
However, Reese doesn't seem too excited about this photo resurfacing, as she replied to it on X by writing, "let’s put this picture back WHEREVER yall found it 😭😭🤣🤦🏽♀️".
Unfortunately for the Chicago Sky superstar, now that she has interacted with this photo from the past, there's no way it will be disappearing from the internet anytime soon.