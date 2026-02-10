Angel Reese Return Buzz Builds Among Unrivaled Fans After Rose BC Trade

On February 9, the first-ever in-season trade for the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball team was announced.

Breeze BC received point guard Courtney Williams from Vinyl BC, Vinyl BC received guard Saniya Rivers from Hive BC, and Hive BC received forward Azurá Stevens from Rose BC. This obviously means that Rose BC is left without a player, and more specifically, left without a forward.

Rose BC is an anomaly among Unrivaled's other teams this season. Last year, Rose BC won the league championship with its roster of Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese, and Ariel Atkins (who joined the team later in the season), and their coach was Nola Henry.

Rose BC guard Chelsea Gray (12) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Unrivaled's rosters aren't supposed to turn over from season to season. However, when it came time for Rose BC's 2026 roster (which is constructed by the league's head coaches, as with every other team) to be released, it featured many familiar faces. Gray, Copper, Stevens, and Hull were back with the team, and Henry returned as head coach.

Sykes was playing for Laces BC, and Reese didn't play in the league this season. At least, she hasn't played in the league this season yet.

Angel Reese (5) of Rose BC. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Unrivaled Fans Predict Angel Reese's Rose BC Return

Rose BC is now short a player in the wake of Monday's Unrivaled trade. Therefore, @RoseBCUpdates made a post writing, "Can you guess who the next Rose will be? 👀🤭🌹".

Can you guess who the next Rose will be? 👀🤭🌹 pic.twitter.com/JwBGWHHPHr — ROSE BC (5-5) 🌹🏆 (@RoseBCUpdates) February 9, 2026

The replies are convinced that the team's next player will be a familiar face.

"Only correct answer is AR5 @Reese10Angel," wrote @flawlessSYDD.

"IT BETTER BE AR5 RETURNING THE WAY UOU TEASING US," added @River1385983900.

@Ms716BillsMafia said, "It better be our 🐐 @Reese10Angel".

@keenandotai added a GIF of Reese scoring a tough bucket and glaring at the camera.

"Angel Reese," said @Kofi_Ampofo95.

"I will be very happy if @Reese10Angel comes on home!" said @KeepitondLO13.

"Best be Angel!," added @JordanHeiress3.

@Kelly23Patty wrote, "If we traded to make space, the only correct answer is Angel Reese".

@_aceuphersleeve included a GIF of Reese and wrote, "Well I know who I’m looking for it to be… 👼🏽".

Well I know who I’m looking for it to be… 👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/LMQRR3Uv1t — T. 👩🏾‍💻♊️ (@_aceuphersleeve) February 9, 2026

"Bruh if it ant Angel all the FUSS is for NOTHING. 😤," added @rxmx778.

For what it's worth, Kahleah Copper seems to be holding some sort of secret, given her recent Threads post.

okay, I’m all in on the Angel return speculation https://t.co/kZivR4AVm5 pic.twitter.com/54mtw2PrAN — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) February 9, 2026

Reese or otherwise, an announcement on Rose BC's next player should be coming soon.

