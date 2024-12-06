Angel Reese Reveals Her WNBA Mount Rushmore
It didn't take long for Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese to blossom into one of the top attractions in women's basketball.
After being selected by the Sky with the No. 6 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese went on to produce a historic rookie season, which included her setting the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15).
Despite the scrutiny Reese receives about select aspects of her game, nobody can deny that she's an absolute force when it comes to securing rebounds, was the steal of the 2024 WNBA Draft, and is well on her way to becoming a WNBA great if she keeps improving at her current rate.
Her success aside, Reese has also been known to show love to past women's basketball icons. And that's exactly what she did during a December 6 appearance on the "What An Experience" show, which includes Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball.
At one point in the episode, Reese was asked what her WNBA Mount Rushmore was.
"In no order, probably... I'mma say Sheryl Swoopes, I'mma say Candace Parker, I'mma say Diana Taurasi... there's a lot of great players. I'mma say Lisa Leslie," Reese responded.
This is certainly a respectable list from the 22-year-old. She also added in the podcast that Candace Parker was her favorite women's basketball player to watch while growing up.
By the time her career is over, Reese is surely hoping that the next generation of players will be including her in their respective Mount Rushmores.
And if they were doing so in regards to women's basketball superstardom, Reese already seems guaranteed to make the cut.