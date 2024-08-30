Angel Reese Rocks Dennis Rodman Fit Before Sky-Fever Matchup
Angel Reese has become known for her rebounding prowess. The Chicago Sky rookie has snagged at least 20 boards in three straight games, which had never been done before in WNBA history.
This has led some to compare her to an NBA star of the past. Dennis Rodman.
Well, it's clear Reese has embraced those comparisons, as she wore a fit complete with a Rodman jersey ahead of her team's showdown with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
The look was a little more rugged than what one might have expected on "Barbie Night", but perhaps Angel was attempting to send a message about the mentality she is bringing into the contest.
Reese has struggled mightily from the floor of late, and really all season. She is shooting worse than any player in the league around the basket and on more attempts. But part of that volume comes from the fact that Angel is able to secure her own rebounds.
Reese is on pace to break the W record for boards in a season and leads the league with 12.9 rebounds per game. Which has led to many putting her in the same sentence as The Worm.
One example was a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast. Budden had this to say about comparisons between Reese and Clark in stating why he feels CC is clearly the superior player. "In no world did they ever compare Dennis Rodman's rebounding a** with [Michael] Jordan. They never did that."
Even if the association has been used to illustrate why Clark should be the Rookie of the Year, it is still flattering company. Rodman won numerous NBA championships and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
And there is definitely an aspect of Reese's game that is reminiscent of the former Bad Boy. So it was appropriate to see Angel in the Detroit Pistons jersey.