Angel Reese's 3-Word Shaquille O'Neal Relationship Description Speaks Volumes

It's no secret that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has been a mentor for Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese ever since Reese was playing for the LSU Tigers (which is also Shaq's alma mater).

Since then, these two have gone into business together (one of Shaq's first moves as president of Reebok's basketball division was signing Reese, which resulted in Reese's signature shoes that released earlier this week), have appeared on podcasts together, and are constantly asked about each other.

But their relationship runs deeper than what can be seen in public. This was conveyed during a June 2 interview that Shaq did with Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana, where he said of Reese, "[She's] really a nice, beautiful young lady. But when you're in this [sport] of ours, you have to play a certain way and you have to be a certain way. A lot of times, they, if they don't understand who you are, they misconceive. But I tell her all the time, 'Don't worry about that.'"

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Shaq continued, "She's as good and even better than some of the people that y'all are kissing up to. But y'all don't know it. But she knows it. And in order to be great, you have to know you're great. She just needs to continue to... play her game, better her game, and don't worry about the nonsense. I tell her all the time: 'Don't be looking at those comments.' Because they don't really have a voice, they just think they do."

Shaq speaking of Reese in this way — especially in the ways that he's willing to get brutally honest at times regarding things that could be considered flaws — makes these two seem like family.

Angel Reese Speaks on Shaquille O'Neal Relationship

Reese furthered this familiar sentiment with Shaq with a quote she had about him in an episode of Netflix's Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal show, which was reposted on X by Bleacher Report on September 20 and has gone viral, with it amassing nearly 700,000 views today alone.

"He's like Unc," Reese said of her relationship with Shaq.

For those who are unaware, "Unc" is short for "Uncle" and has become a popular term among the younger population about someone who has typical qualities of an uncle, such as being an older man who deserves respect but can sometimes be considered out of touch with pop culture.

In other words, Reese calling Shaq this can be seen as a term of endearment, and cements the close relationship these two continue to have.

