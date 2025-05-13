Angel Reese's Blunt 2-Word Dismissal of Caitlin Clark Question Raises Eyebrows
When speaking with the media on April 3, 2024, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese made waves for asserting that she deserves her fair share of the WNBA's boom of popularity, rather than this boom being attributed solely to her longtime rival, Caitlin Clark.
"It all started from the national championship game, and I've been dealing with this for two years now," Reese said. "Yeah, negative things have probably been said about me, but honestly, I'll take that, because look at where women's basketball is.
"I'll take that bad guy role, and I'll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates. And I know I'll go down in history, I'll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too.' I want y'all to realize that."
Reese spoke with the media on May 12, ahead of the Sky's May 17 WNBA regular season opener game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. And at one point, Reese was asked by a reporter, "Last year, you made a powerful statement saying the reason people are watching women's basketball was not just because of one player, but because of you, too. A year later, do you feel like you're getting-".
"Next question," Reese responded, cutting the reporter's question off.
Reese is clearly less inclined to engage in off-court drama of this sort compared to one season ago. However, it will still be fascinating to see Clark and Reese meet on the court again this Saturday.