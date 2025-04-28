Angel Reese's 'Breath of Fresh Air' Sky Sentiment Has Fans Furiously Thankful
There were clear seasons to suspect red flags within the Chicago Sky's locker room during the 2024 WNBA season.
Not only did they experience a brutal second-half collapse that ultimately kept them out of the playoffs, but reports of first-year coach Teresa Weatherspoon giving some players preferential treatment further suggested that the Sky's clubhouse has discord.
Since then, there has been plenty of turnover within the roster, and Chicago has a new look headed into the 2025 campaign.
They still have superstar Angel Reese as the face of their franchise. And when speaking with the media on April 28, Reese got honest about the change from last year's roster to this year's one.
"From top to bottom... it's just a breath of fresh air to have somebody to have your back," Reese said of the new roster, per an X post from @problemsthots. "And I think that's the most important thing in learning from the offseason, I hung with Chelsea [Gray], and asking her, 'What did it take for you guys to win that championship?' And then her saying 'Sisterhood. And just being able to have each other's backs.'
"I learned a lot in my offseason, and just coming back here, being around a great group, it's just a breath of fresh air," Reese reiterated.
These comments are infuriating fans because they convey what Reese went through during her rookie season.
"the 'vets' had my girl in hell last year. lmao. she traumatized. sound like she got ptsd," one fan wrote.
Another added, "Omg they really had my niece MISERABLE last season".
"#those former teammates of hers not seeing the day for how they did my dawg all season," added a third.
It certainly sounds like the Sky's locker room is in a better place this season.