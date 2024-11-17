Angel Reese's Dating Advice For Kiyan Anthony Appraised by Carmelo and La La
A few weeks back, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese had Kiyan Anthony, who is the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife La La, on her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.
At one point in their conversation, Reese gave the 17-year-old Anthony advice about how he should be dealing with women as a young athlete.
"You need to be careful," Reese said. "When you go to the league — this is coming from sis — even when you’re in college, you need to be careful with these women.
"One slip up — you be seeing these stories?" Reese continued. "Ki[yan], don’t do it... Because these women? You’re 17. It’s the women you gotta worry about that’s a lot older than you, too. Be careful. We not playing."
Reese's advice went extremely viral soon after the episode aired. But it wasn't until Saturday's "7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" podcast that fans heard a reaction to Reese's advice from Kiyan's parents.
"I f*** with it, yes," Kiyan's mom La La said of Reese's advice. "I think that's the best advice. I'm so glad she told him... I love her. She's like family and she's like a big sister. And I think it's good for him to hear it from somebody probably other than his mom."
"I f*** with it," Carmelo then added. "It's necessary. You know, she has been in college, and experienced the college experience at the highest level. She know what's going on. That's good big sis advice for him."
Clearly the Anthony's approved of Reese's stern message for their son before his time playing at Syracuse begins.