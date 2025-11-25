Angel Reese's Ex-Teammate Doesn't Hesitate Taking Caitlin Clark Over Sue Bird

Caitlin Clark isn't a traditional point guard.

In the past, a point guard's focus was getting the ball to their teammates and making plays that benefited the squad's offense. While this sometimes required the point guard to create their own offense, their priority was distributing the ball rather than scoring it.

Sue Bird exemplified this. While the four-time WNBA champion and 13-time WNBA All-Star's 11.7 career points per game doesn't jump off the page, the bottom line is that Bird knew how to make the most out of her offense. And more often than not, passing was her primary means of doing so.

Caitlin Clark is also an elite facilitator and playmaker. But she's more of a modern point guard in that she also gets her own buckets. This puts her in the same vein as Steph Curry, a prime Russell Westbrook, and Luka Doncic, to name a few, in that scoring is just as important as passing when it comes to being an effective point guard.

Kysre Gondrezick Explains Why She's Taking Caitlin Clark Over Sue Bird

This difference between Clark and Bird's respective playing styles was the basis of why Kysre Gondrezick (who was the Indiana Fever's No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft and last played in the WNBA alongside Angel Reese on the Chicago Sky in 2024) sided with Clark when asked to choose between her and Bird during her November 24 appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast.

"I'm taking Caitlin," Gondrezick said with zero hesitation when asked which point guard she'd pick between Clark and Bird if they played one-on-one. "The reason why I say Caitlin, she's a scoring point guard. Sue has mastered being a facilitator, and she makes her shots when it's important. But Caitlin's confidence, she comes off, 'I'm shooting first'.

"I'm taking her first because of her scoring mentality. It comes instinctive for her," Gondrezick added.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony then swapped Sue Bird out for Diana Taurasi.

"That would have been a little different," Gondrezick then said. "I'm going with DT."

Melo then added, "Now you talking about something different here. When you talking about killers — Caitlin is a killer, though. But you talking about the great white shark [in Taurasi]."

Picking Taurasi over Clark is very fair, especially because Clark is still just 23 years old and has her whole career ahead of her. But it might be a different story once Clark's career ends.

