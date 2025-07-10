Angel Reese's Mom Calls Cap on RGIII's Caitlin Clark 'Hate' Claim

Former NFL quarterback turned sports media personality Robert Griffin III made a lengthy X post on July 10 that's raising a lot of eyebrows within the women's basketball community.

While condemning racism directed toward Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese, RGIII's post wrote, "I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond.



"That will never be okay with me. I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other.



"People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her.



"Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will. Instead of becoming the villain in anyone’s story, I decided to just not."

This post prompted a response from Angel Reese's mom (who is also named Angel), as she called RGIII out for what he said about her daughter hating Caitlin Clark.

"Man stop with the 🧢 My daughter's "circle" is so small & tight so I'd be interested 2 know who called U Whomever U say "called" U 🤔 is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here," Reese's response wrote.

When someone responded by saying, "Respectfully, as a parent of an adult, you should be sitting this conversation out if you raised your child correctly or if they asked for your input on this. You just look stupid arguing on the internet," Reese's mom offered another retort.

"Yes someone from his inner circle called me & asked for my input so now what 🤷🏾‍♀️see how that works 😁".

Yes someone from his inner circle called me & asked for my input so now what 🤷🏾‍♀️see how that works 😁 — AngelReese(TheMom) (@awebbreese) July 10, 2025

RGIII inciting this narrative about Reese and Clark seemingly out of nowhere is not going to produce anything positive.

Recommended Reading: