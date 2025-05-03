Angel Reese's Mom Calls Out Caitlin Clark Fans After Sky Game Attendance Criticism
The Chicago Sky made their 2025 WNBA preseason debut on May 2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the home arena of the LSU Tigers. This was a homecoming for Sky superstar Angel Reese, who spent a very successful two college seasons at LSU that included a win over Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 NCAA national championship game.
This isn't the only WNBA preseason game getting played at a college arena this weekend. Clark's Indiana Fever are playing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on May 4, which is where Clark played her college ball.
That homecoming game for Clark sold out 45 minutes after tickets went on sale. However, during Reese's May 2 homecoming, much of LSU's arena was empty.
Many fans on social media took notice of the difference in ticket sales between Clark and Reese's respective homecomings.
And Angel Reese's mom (also named Angel) sent a scathing message to fans about this discourse with a May 3 X post that read, "Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating 'attendance' while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners. We ain’t the same. 🤦🏽♀️ Different year same haters 😂 Have a great day 😘".
This post has blown up, as there's no doubt that Reese was calling out Caitlin Clark's fan base because they're the ones driving the discourse around the discrepancy in ticket sales.
Time will tell whether Angel feels compelled to address what her mother said. Regardless, this will be a fascinating story to follow as the weekend continues.